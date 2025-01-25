Sonam Kapoor Shares How Her Life Has Completely Changed

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Sonam Kapoor recently opened up about the significant changes in her life, revealing how her personal journey has been completely transformed, especially after embracing motherhood and marriage.

On Friday, the 'Neerja' actress attended an event where she reunited with Jacqueline Fernandez and shared the reason behind their recent lack of contact. In a that surfaced online, Jacqueline could be seen asking why she and Sonam hadn't been in touch lately. With a smile, the Masakali girl replied,“I'm married, I have a child. My whole life has changed.”

For those unaware, Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022.

For the event, Sonam stepped out in style, opting for a yellow chiffon gown that resembled a saree. She completed her look with diamond bracelets, statement gold ear cuffs, gold rings, and a choker necklace. The Blind actress was seen happily posing for the cameras and even interacted with the media.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 film“Blind”, which she filmed prior to her pregnancy. After the birth of her son, Vayu, the 'Sanju' actress took a break from acting to focus on motherhood.

She will next be seen in the upcoming film“Battle of Bittora,” an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel. In 2023, she announced her plans to return to the screen with this project.

Rhea Kapoor has acquired the rights to the book, which was originally published in 2010. The film will be produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network.

Earlier, speaking on the sidelines of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Sonam stated,“I'm going to do Battle of Bittora next year, finally. It's a beloved character, but I feel a lot of girls might have read the book. I feel a lot of girls, maybe from our generation, know about it, but I don't think the younger generation knows the character as much. So, we have the advantage of that.”