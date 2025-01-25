Azerbaijan Highlights Regional Cooperation At New York Event
Date
1/25/2025 2:06:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev,
participated in an event titled“Business Cooperation between
Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and the United States of America,”
held at the Turkic House in New York, Azernews
reports.
Organized by the Turkish-American Chamber of Commerce and
Industry in partnership with the American-Azerbaijani Chamber of
Commerce and the Georgian Consulate General, the event emphasized
regional collaboration.
During his speech, Musayev underscored key energy and transport
projects in the region and the trilateral cooperation framework
involving Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia.
He also highlighted the region's investment opportunities as a
means to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.
