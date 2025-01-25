Revathy: ‘The Storyteller’ Reminds Us Of The Healing Power Of Stories

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Veteran star Revethy along with acclaimed names such as Adil Hussain and Paresh Rawal will be seen in the film“The Storytellers”, inspired by Satyajit Ray's classic short story Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro.

Revathy said,“This is one of those rare films that speaks straight to the heart. The Storyteller reminds us of the healing power of stories, the beauty of human connections, and the timeless wisdom they carry... hope it touches your hearts, inspires you, and stays with you as it did with me.”

Directed by the acclaimed Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee. The Storyteller weaves a delicate balance of humor, warmth, and emotional depth, reminding us of the extraordinary stories that shape our lives and leave a lasting imprint on our hearts.

Director, Ananth Mahadevan said:“Working on The Storyteller was truly a deeply personal journey for me. The beauty of Satyajit Ray's story lies in its timeless essence, and to bring it to life with such an incredible cast was nothing short of magical. Stepping into the genial mind of Ray and attempting to visualise the film like he would, was the real challenge."

He added: "I'm excited for people to watch the film and share in the warmth, wisdom, and emotions that have made this film so special to me. I hope it resonates with everyone the way it has with me.”

Actor Paresh Rawal said that playing Tarini Khuro was like stepping into a world of wisdom, wit, and wonder.

“This story isn't just a tale-it's a journey of emotions that stays with you long after it ends. I'm overjoyed that The Storyteller will now reach homes through Disney+ Hotstar, and I can't wait for everyone to experience the magic, the humor, and the heart of this film. It's a piece of my soul I'm sharing with the audience.”

Actor Adil Hussain said that“The Storyteller” is so much more than a film.

“It's a heartfelt celebration of the stories that shape us and the connections that make us human. Being a part of this beautiful journey has been an honor, and I'm overwhelmed with joy knowing it will now touch lives through Disney+ Hotstar. I hope it brings warmth, laughter, and meaning into everyone's lives, just as it did for us while making it.”

The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.