(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Edison International (“Edison” or the“Company”) (NYSE: EIX) on behalf of Edison stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Edison has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On Sunday, January 12, 2025, the Los Angeles Times published an article entitled“Officials investigating whether Southern California Edison equipment ignited Hurst fire.” This article stated that“[f]ire agencies are investigating whether downed Southern California Edison utility equipment played a role in igniting the Hurst fire near Sylmar, company officials said. [. . .] The company said, 'fire agencies are investigating whether SCE equipment was involved in the ignition of' the fire, and that the investigation was ongoing. Utilities are required to report whenever a government entity launches an investigation into whether their equipment caused a wildfire.”

On this news, Edison International's stock fell $7.73 per share, or 11.89%, to close at $57.27 per share on January 13, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Edison shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

