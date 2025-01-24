Freshtake Grocery Ushers In A New Era Of Shopping In Augusta With Grand Opening Celebration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce at 10:00 a.m., with the store opening immediately afterward. Early shoppers will be rewarded, as the first 100 customers will receive a $25 FreshTake gift card, and the first 200 customers will take home reusable grocery bags filled with free goodies. Guests can enjoy live by The Mason Jars from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., sample delicious offerings throughout the store, and engage with live remotes broadcasting from the event. FreshTake will also present a $1,000 donation to Golden Harvest Food Bank, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the Augusta community.

FreshTake offers a dynamic shopping experience with standout amenities, including a sushi bar, pizza and pasta counter, BBQ smokehouse, hot food stations, and a full-service Starbucks. Guests can relax at Jackson's Beer and Wine Bar, which features 13 large TVs and a curated selection of beverages or stop by the Ice Box beer cave for wide variety of perfectly chilled beers to-go.

In addition to its vast amenities, FreshTake is a traditional grocery store designed to meet every shopper's needs. With a comprehensive selection of name-brand items, specialty and organic products, gluten-free options, and private-label brands like Food Club and Crav'n, FreshTake ensures high quality at exceptional value. Weekly ad specials drop every Wednesday, offering hot prices on a wide variety of items, making it easy for customers to shop smarter. For its Grand Opening week, FreshTake's ad features prices lower than ever. FreshTake's commitment to quality extends to its meat department, where in-store butchers cut fresh meat daily, ensuring top-tier selections.

The store's pharmacy is also offering a special promotion: customers who transfer their prescriptions to FreshTake Pharmacy will receive a $25 gift card, adding even more value to their shopping experience.

FreshTake Grocery is the vision of Jackson Mitchell, a fourth-generation grocer and award-winning entrepreneur. Mitchell also operates five Little Giant Farmers Market locations in metro Atlanta and was named Clayton County Business of the Year for his dedication to innovation and community impact. Even during construction delays, Mitchell's commitment to his team never wavered-he continued to pay employees for months, ensuring they were prepared to deliver an exceptional experience upon opening.

"We are beyond excited to officially celebrate the Grand Opening of FreshTake Grocery with the Augusta community," said Mitchell. "This store was built with our customers in mind-combining a wide range of offerings, outstanding customer service, and innovative features to create something truly special. From weekly ad deals to fresh-cut meats and chef-inspired meals, FreshTake offers everything shoppers need and more. We are so grateful for the warm welcome we've received and look forward to growing with Augusta."

FreshTake Grocery, located at 2907 Washington Road, Augusta, GA, is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Don't miss the chance to join the Grand Opening celebration on January 30th and discover why FreshTake is Augusta's most exciting new grocery destination.

About FreshTake Grocery

FreshTake Grocery is a groundbreaking grocery concept that blends convenience, quality, and innovation. With a focus on fresh ingredients, chef-inspired meals, and a comprehensive selection of grocery options, FreshTake is dedicated to serving every shopper's needs. From everyday essentials to specialty items, FreshTake combines value, variety, and a customer-first approach. Founded by fourth-generation grocer Jackson Mitchell, FreshTake is redefining the grocery experience. For more information, visit freshtakegrocery or follow us on social media for updates.

