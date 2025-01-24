Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Double Pinochle Deck (NJR-175)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a deck of cards made especially for playing double pinochle games," said an inventor, from Monroe County, Pa., "so I invented the DOUBLE PINOCHLE DECK. My design eliminates the hassle of combining decks and removing all of the 9s before playing."

The patent-pending invention provides a deck of cards specifically for playing the game double pinochle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase two decks of cards and remove all of the 9s from the decks. As a result, it increases convenience, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy playing the game double pinochle. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-175, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

