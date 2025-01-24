Dōterra Healing Hands Brings Relief To Los Angeles Wildfire Victims

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires sweeping across California, dōTERRA Healing Hands® has taken swift action to support those affected. To date, the organization has sent 6,950 relief kits to the affected areas, which will be distributed by 134 dedicated Wellness Advocates.

The relief kits, thoughtfully designed to address immediate needs, include personal care items, essential wellness products, and comforting supplies aimed at providing relief and hope to those navigating the aftermath of the fires.

A remarkable aspect of this effort has been the rapid mobilization of dōTERRA Wellness Advocates, who came together to assemble 72-Hour Emergency Relief Hygiene Kits. The energy and care poured into this effort were palpable as everyone worked side by side at dōTERRA's Lindon Fulfillment Center (LFC). The collaboration demonstrated the power of community and the shared commitment to making a positive impact during challenging times.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by these tragic wildfires," said Misty Bond, Vice President of Corporate Relations and Philanthropy at dōTERRA. "At dōTERRA, we believe in the power of community and resilience. The compassion and dedication shown by our Wellness Advocates and team members are truly inspiring, and we are honored to stand with the families impacted by this crisis as they rebuild their lives."

These efforts are part of the organization's ongoing commitment to bring hope and empowerment to communities around the globe, especially in times of crisis.

As the situation continues to unfold, dōTERRA Healing Hands is actively working on additional efforts to expand its support. Individuals and organizations interested in contributing to these relief efforts can visit for more information. *

