Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Eyewear Screen Protector (LOS-261)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and cost-effective way to prevent scratches on the lenses of various optical products," said an inventor, from Simi Valley, Calif., "so I invented the EYEWEAR SCREEN PROTECTOR. My design could extend the life of sunglasses, prescription glasses, and other eyewear."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the lenses of sunglasses and prescription glasses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional scratch-resistant coatings. As a result, it helps prevent scratches, and it helps increase the life of the optical product. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for individuals who wear sunglasses and prescription glasses.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-261, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

