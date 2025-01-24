Noted Medical Expert And Coach Nancy Major Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nancy Major, MD is a doctor who has seen many things about patient care change over the years and not necessarily for the better. When she first became a physician, about 30 years ago, it was all about staying true to the oath one took and putting patient ahead of anything else, for instance a holiday with one's family. These days, patient care she feels is compromised, when waiting 3 months for an appointment can impact a critical condition. So, her next venture in the medical field is a little different, it's somewhat of an advisory role that involves students and faculty across a number of universities. She is working as an adjunct professor at one particular university while coaching other physicians on practice management organization, standards and life excellence.

“I realized that I had always been a coach, even before it was a thing,” she says of the way she would guide medical students and younger faculty on how to establish priorities, and to frame out the path to their goals.

Nancy Major MD is an accomplished physician and professor who has more than 25 years of experience in medicine, with a concentration in radiology and orthopedic imaging. She is well respected for her authority, which included publication in numerous scientific journals, teaching, and advisory work. She has served at prestigious universities and on unique committees, including one geared to ovarian cancer awareness and treatment.

Nancy returned to Close Up Radio this January. The last time she appeared, she was focused on consulting as an expert witness, evaluating radiologic scans for testimony. Today, she still does some of that work, but less frequently, because current medical cases have to be directly tied to the legal ones, and Dr. Major is not quite so involved in specific medical case management lately. She recently moved to a new state (Utah), but stresses that she can serve students and faculty on a global basis.

This time, Nancy is appearing as part of the Empowering Women Series, and she has a message for all the women who will be listening to her.

“There is always an opportunity to find grace within yourself. So don't panic when you are feeling a bit unsettled. You can always find help to go to that next step, someone to support you as you reach inside your heart, and someone to organize the process for you.”

Often, that someone is a coach, and for Nancy, the natural next step was formal coaching studies. Years back, Nancy obtained her MD from Tufts University and served in both the US Army and many distinguished Medical Centers. She has done a lot of work supporting athletes too and is on The Advisory Board of The Global Sports Medicine Program.

Dr. Nancy has added on to her medical education and expertise in radiology by studying coaching with Lumia and h helping people raise the bar, personally and professionally.

“I was always in this type of mentoring role. One day I realized, wow, this is a thing, who knew? And then I jumped into that space! I went from like 0 to 60 in 5 seconds. I'm glad to finally have my certification, and in more than one category.”

In her 2025 radio show, Nancy Major talks about what she is doing and reaches out to new students and young faculty. She says she gets most of her new engagements by word of mouth.

She further shares her lifetime of achievements and changing paths, in hopes that it may inspire other women to grow and transform. She will discuss the changing landscape of medicine and how she once became disenfranchised and then found happiness again. It makes for a highly informative and exciting podcast.

