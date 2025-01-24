(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising global focus on water conservation and sustainable farming practices is driving the adoption of smart irrigation solutions. Austin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Irrigation Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Irrigation Market S ize was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 4.86 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 13.22% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Smart Irrigation Revolution Transforming Agriculture with Precision Technologies for Sustainability and Efficiency The global smart irrigation market is growing rapidly, driven by the adoption of precision agriculture technologies to address water scarcity and inefficiencies in traditional irrigation systems. Agriculture, consuming 70% of global freshwater, faces challenges like wasteful water use, lower crop yields, and increased carbon emissions. Smart irrigation systems, powered by IoT, AI, and sensors, optimize water usage, enhance crop productivity, and promote sustainability. For instance, Full Nature Farms' Rocket 2.0 platform reduces water costs by 30% and boosts yields. Studies highlight significant results: in California, precision systems cut water use by 20% and increased yields by 12%, while in Australia, water usage dropped 30% with a 20% yield improvement. These systems can save up to 50% more water compared to traditional methods. Government incentives, coupled with farmers' growing awareness of benefits like cost savings, higher yields, and environmental sustainability, are accelerating the adoption of advanced smart irrigation technologies. Get a Sample Report of Smart Irrigation Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

The Toro Company (Sprinkler systems, controllers, and precision irrigation systems)

Rain Bird Corporation (Irrigation controllers, valves, and drip irrigation systems)

Netafim (Drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, and automation solutions)

HUNTER INDUSTRIES INC . (Smart irrigation controllers, sprinklers, and rotors)

HydroPoint (Weather-based irrigation controllers and water management platforms)

Manna Irrigation Ltd. (Satellite-based irrigation management platforms)

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc. (Soil moisture sensors and environmental monitoring systems)

Galcon (Smart irrigation controllers and irrigation valves)

Rachio Inc. (Wi-Fi-enabled smart irrigation controllers)

Weathermatic (Weather-based irrigation controllers and flow monitoring solutions)

Irrigreen (Digital sprinkler systems for precise water application)

Banyan Water, Inc. (Water management and data analytics solutions)

Delta-T Devices Ltd . (Soil moisture sensors and data loggers)

CALSENSE (Smart irrigation controllers and water-saving solutions)

AquaSpy (Soil moisture sensors and plant monitoring systems)

Soil Scout Oy (Wireless soil sensors for agriculture and sports fields)

Acclima, Inc. (Digital soil moisture sensors and irrigation controllers)

RainMachine – Green Electronics LLC (Wi-Fi-enabled smart irrigation systems)

WiseConn Engineering (Irrigation automation systems and sensors) VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC . (Center pivot irrigation systems and precision agriculture solutions) Smart Irrigation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.59 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.22% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Component (Controllers, (Evapotranspiration) ET-Based, Soil Sensor-Based, Sensors, Soil Moisture Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Rain/Freeze Sensors, Fertigation Sensors, Others, Water Flow Meters, Others)

. By System Type (Weather-based, Sensor-based)

. By Application (Agricultural, Greenhouses, Open-fields, Non-Agricultural, Residential, Turf & Landscape, Golf Courses, Others Key Drivers . Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Driving the High-Frequency Transformer Market.

Sensor-Based Systems and Agriculture Lead Smart Irrigation Market Growth with Precision and Sustainability

By System Type

The sensor-based segment dominates the smart irrigation market, accounting for approximately 61% of the market share, due to its ability to provide real-time data for optimized water usage. These systems use sensors to monitor soil moisture, weather conditions, and crop requirements, enabling precise irrigation schedules that reduce water waste and improve efficiency. Rising demand for sustainable farming and resource conservation has driven the adoption of sensor-based systems, helping farmers make data-driven decisions to enhance crop yields while conserving water. Advancements in sensor technology, including improved accuracy and cost-effectiveness, have further propelled the growth of this crucial market segment.

By Application

The agriculture segment leads the smart irrigation market, holding about 35% of the share in 2023, driven by the need for efficient water use in crop cultivation. Smart irrigation systems help farmers optimize water usage by monitoring soil moisture, weather, and crop needs, reducing waste and improving yields. The rising demand for sustainable farming, resource conservation, and climate change adaptation has boosted adoption. With increasing global food production, advanced irrigation technologies in agriculture remain a crucial growth driver for the market.

North America and Asia-Pacific Drive Growth in the Smart Irrigation Market

North America holds a dominant 40% share of the smart irrigation market in 2023, fueled by technological advancements and a focus on sustainable water management. The region's adoption of smart irrigation systems is driven by increasing concerns over water scarcity, the need for efficient agricultural practices, and the availability of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and sensors. The United States plays a key role, with investments from farmers and commercial enterprises aimed at optimizing water use and boosting crop yields. Government incentives, environmental policies, and rising awareness about water conservation further support growth. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032. With increasing agricultural demand, water scarcity issues, and the shift to modern farming practices, countries like China, India, and Australia are adopting smart irrigation technologies, making the region a key player in the global market.

Recent development



January, 2025 – Conserva Irrigation Recognized as Toro's 2024 Water Smart Partner of the Year Conserva Irrigation has been honored as The Toro Company's 2024 Water Smart Partner of the Year for its exceptional dedication to water conservation and sustainable irrigation practices. The award celebrates Conserva's use of advanced technologies to optimize water use and provide sustainable landscaping solutions across 32 states. July 2024 – Netafim's Drip Irrigation Improves Sustainability in Potato Farming A recent study by Netafim highlights that drip irrigation reduces Global Warming Potential (GWP) by 54% and uses 40% less water for processing potatoes compared to rain gun systems, offering significant environmental benefits.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates

5.2 Unit Sales and Installation Data

5.3 Water Savings & Efficiency

5.4 Sensor and Technology Adoption

5.5 Regulatory Impact

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation, by System Component

9. Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

