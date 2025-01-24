Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC Issues Notice To Darshan On K'taka Govt's Plea To Cancel Bail (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Kannada Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and five others in connection with the appeal petition filed by the Karnataka challenging an order that granted bail in connection with a sensational fan murder case.

The bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan issued a notice seeking responses from seven accused in the case, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda. The court has directed them to file a response within four weeks.

Siddarth Luthra, the counsel for Darshan, argued that the Karnataka High Court has completely "white-washed" the entire case.

Commenting on the appeal filed by the Karnataka Police challenging the granting of bail to Kannada superstar Darshan in connection with the sensational fan murder case that is coming up before the Supreme Court on Friday, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the police department has done its work.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, while answering a question in this regard, Parameshwara said: "We have done our work. The police have submitted relevant documents and materials to the Supreme Court through the advocate."

"We will see what would be the verdict in the Supreme Court over the petition by the Karnataka Police and then contemplate future action," he maintained.

Advocate Anil C. Nishani has filed the plea on behalf of the Karnataka government.

Darshan has been maintaining a low profile after obtaining bail.

While granting bail, the court asked him and other accused in the case to appear before it every month.

The counsel for Darshan had argued while obtaining medical bail that if the surgery was not conducted, the actor would suffer a stroke. However, till date, there is no news of surgery being conducted on Darshan after he came out of prison.

However, the court had granted him regular bail later.

Darshan, Pavithra, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, angry over the fact that Darshan maintained a relationship with her despite being married.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30, 2024 after spending 131 days in custody.

Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the case is known as Darshan's longtime companion.

Sources close to Darshan revealed that Pavithra Gowda competed with Darshan's wife, Vijayalaxmi, over jewellery and luxury cars.

She allegedly pressurised Darshan to make public appearances with her after he had been seen with his wife.

Pavithra and Vijayalaxmi also had public spats via social media posts, which led Darshan's fans to take sides.

Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalaxmi, criticised Pavithra, which ultimately led to his brutal death, according to police findings.