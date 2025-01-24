Pcie Switches Market To Surpass USD 17.72 Billion By 2032, Driven By High-Speed Data Transfer Advancements.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PCIe Switches Size & Growth Report

The PCIe switches market is growing rapidly due to advancements in high-speed data transfer and increasing demand for data centers.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The PCIe Switches Market size was USD 5.24 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.72 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Growing Demand and Advancements in PCIe Switches Drive Market ExpansionThe global PCIe switch market has experienced significant growth and is poised to continue expanding in the coming years. PCIe switches are the high-speed interfaces that can connect multiple peripherals to processors with no loss in communication within the computing systems. As the advancement of technology upgrades PCIe switches, they remain abreast with newly emerging data transfer standards. Higher speeds and greater scalability of PCIe compared to PCI make it inevitable for next-generation computing systems. Additionally, multiple peripherals and expansion options supported by PCIe switches have made them more suitable for applications in industries which require flexible high-performance solutions.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-Toshiba Corporation-Broadcom-Diodes Incorporated-Maxim Integrated-Microchip Technology Inc.-Microsemi Corp.-NXP Semiconductors-ON Semiconductor-STMicroelectronics-Texas Instruments Incorporated

Segment Analysis

By Application

In 2023, the Data Center segment is both the dominant and fastest-growing segment in the PCIe switches market. High-performance interconnects are needed to support large-scale computing and storage requirements in data centers. Increasing demand for cloud services, big data processing, and AI applications is rapidly growing data centers and thus driving the need for PCIe switches. High-speed, low-latency solutions are required to transfer data efficiently in these systems, making data centers dominate the market.By IndustryThe Automotive industry is the fastest-growing segment in the PCIe switches market in 2023. With the advent of connected cars, electric vehicles, and advanced driver-assistance systems, the need for high-speed, reliable data transfer solutions is growing. PCIe switches are critical in automotive systems to support real-time data processing and communication between various components. Innovations such as autonomous vehicles and in-vehicle networking are expected to drive the adoption of PCIe technology in automotive applications.In 2023, the Chemical & Petrochemical segment is currently dominating the PCIe switches market by industry. High-performance systems for process control, real-time monitoring, and analysis of data streams have an even higher demand on this sector, where the work of the fast, reliable switching of PCIe components is highly instrumental in enabling real-time operation involving multiple devices or processors and guaranteeing chemical or petrochemical operation safety efficiency.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type:
Gen1
Gen2
Gen3

By Application:
Data Center
Communication Industry
Industrial Application
Others

By Industry:
Chemical & Petrochemical
Oil & Gas
Energy & Power
Automotive
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Others

Regional Development

In 2023, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global PCIe switch market during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the region's significant data center infrastructure and a high rate of technology adoption across various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, and healthcare. The United States, in particular, is home to many global tech giants, further fueling the growth of PCIe switch demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the PCIe switch market in the forecasted period 2024-2032. The region's rapid adoption of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), alongside the increasing demand for data center infrastructure and communication equipment, is contributing to the market's expansion. Countries like China, Japan, and India are leading the charge in this region, with significant investments in infrastructure development.

Recent Developments

In March 2024: Broadcom Inc. introduced the world's first 5nm PCIe Gen 5.0/CXL2.0 and PCIe Gen 6.0/CXL3.1 retimers, which offer extended reach, lower power dissipation, and simplified interoperability. This advancement is expected to further accelerate the adoption of PCIe switches in various industries, particularly in data centers and high-performance computing environments.In June 2023: Diodes Incorporated launched a new series of automotive-compliant PCIe 3.0 technology packet switches for next-generation in-vehicle networking applications. These switches enable flexible port configuration and enhanced connectivity, making them crucial for modern automotive systems that require high-speed data transfer for features such as autonomous driving and infotainment systems.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. PCIe Switches Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. PCIe Switches Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 9. 