Yiren Digital Recognized For Outstanding ESG Performance, Ranked In Top 17% In S&P Global CSA

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD ) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered providing a comprehensive suite of and lifestyle services in China, was recognized for its outstanding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). To date, Yiren Digital ranked in the top 17% globally within the Diversified Financial Services and Capital Markets sector.

Among the CSA evaluation criteria, Yiren Digital demonstrated notable advancements in information security, business ethics, risk management, and corporate governance. These improvements reflect the dedicated efforts and substantial progress the Company has made in driving sustainable development this year.

The S&P Global CSA is a world-renowned annual evaluation of a company's sustainability practices. It enables companies to benchmark their performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria that are relevant to the growing number of sustainability-focused investors and are expected to be financially relevant to corporate success.

Annual ESG Report and Key Achievements

Yiren Digital released its first ESG Report (the "Report") since its listing, showcasing its progress in 2023 and future ESG targets. In the Report, the Company outlined its goal to reduce the average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of its leased data centers to 1.3 by 2024, underscoring its commitment to green finance and sustainability.

Furthermore, in collaboration with leading partners, Yiren Digital also introduced over 100 environmental protection indicators into its risk control model, effectively identifying potential environmental risks of funding applicants. This initiative directs capital toward green initiatives such as environmental protection, energy efficiency improvement, and the development of clean energy.

Integrating ESG Principles into Corporate Strategy

Yiren Digital has seamlessly integrated ESG principles into its corporate strategy and daily operations, emphasizing long-term value creation and social responsibility. The Company promotes environmental sustainability and protection through green finance initiatives and innovative products that accelerate the global transition to renewable energy.

Furthermore, Yiren Digital leverages AI-powered models to unlock new opportunities to transform the industry. By adopting cutting-edge technology and innovative concepts, the Company is simultaneously driving its own growth and revitalizing the broader industry with sustainable initiatives.

At the heart of these initiatives is a robust ESG governance framework. Yiren Digital adheres to local laws, regulations, and listing requirements and is strengthening its corporate governance system with clearly defined responsibilities and efficient processes. This approach ensures compliance, mitigates risks, and drives sustainable growth

By embedding ESG principles at every operational level, Yiren Digital is making significant progress toward a more sustainable future while delivering long-term value to both society and its shareholders.

Yiren Digital's unwavering commitment to ESG has earned a number of accolades and honors. In September 2024, Yiren Digital was named "Outstanding ESG Enterprise" at the 2024 Global Zhejiang Entrepreneurs ESG Conference in Hangzhou. Additionally, one of its projects was selected as part of the "2024 Global Zhejiang Entrepreneurs ESG Top 100 Case Studies" and featured in the Zhejiang Entrepreneurs ESG Collection. Earlier in December, Yiren Digital was recognized as an "ESG Innovation Pioneer Enterprise" at 2024 ESG Sustainable Development Ecosystem Conference.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

