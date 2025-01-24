'Little Girl To Strong Woman': Piyush Goyal's Heartfelt Note For Daughter On National Girl Child Day 2025 Moves Netizens

(MENAFN- Live Mint) National Girl Child Day 2025 : Union of and Piyush Goyal took to X to pen a heartfelt note for his daughter Radhika, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2025.

India observes National Girl Child Day every year on January 24, which is dedicated to the rights, education, and welfare of girls. In his post, Piyush Goyal stated that his daughter Radhika is his“pride”.

| National Girl Child Day: PM Modi hails Indian daughters; check top schemes

" My Daughter, My Pride...

To my dear Radhika,

Since you entered our lives, you have lit it with your radiant smile and infectious energy. I take pride in your transformation from a little girl to a strong woman. Your modern outlook resting firmly on the foundation of our traditional beliefs makes me confident that you will continue to walk life with poise and purpose.

God bless you!

With love,

Papa!" reads proud father Piyush Goyal's note on X.

Netizens praise Piyush Goyal's post

Several netizens praised Piyush Goyal's post for National Girl Child Day 2025.

“ A heartfelt tribute, @PiyushGoyal. Radhika's journey from girlhood to strength is truly inspiring,” commented one user.

“ God bless her. Daughters are divine,” added another.

Piyush Goyal's daughter Radhika Goyal works at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

National Girl Child Day 2025

National Girl Child Day was first observed in India in 2008, initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The aim of this day was to address gender disparities and promote equal opportunities for girls in areas such as sports, education, nutrition, and protection from child labour.

Since its inception, National Girl Child Day has also focused on ending child marriages and ensuring the health and education of girls.