'Bollywood Wives' Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Kiran Shell Fitness Goals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are the constant faces on the popular show, "Fabulous Lives of Wives". Recently, an interesting of the four has surfaced on social media.

The Instagram clip opens with Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey walking toward a gym when Seema Kiran Sajdeh says, "Why has Seema called us here, I thought we were here for lunch".

To this, Seema Kiran Sajdeh reacts by saying, "I have called you for some squat and pickleball".

Bhavna Pandey expresses her shock with the following words, "Seema when you said pickle I thought we were going to come here and eat food".

However, later we see all four of them having a fun time sweating it out in the gym and on the court.

The post was captioned, "From Squats to Serves! The BollyWives are leveling up their fitness game at Squat Up – where strength meets fun! With a state-of-the-art gym and a pickleball court, it's time to sweat it out and play hard. Come join the fun!!"

Riddhima Kapoor reacted to the video with the following words, "Fit & Fab", with a red heart and fire emoji.

Recently, Neelam Kothari celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary with hubby Samir Soni. Commemorating their special day, the yesteryear diva took to her official Instagram account and dropped a string of throwback pictures of the lovebirds.

The first photo features Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni twinning in black attires. This was followed by a couple's selfie in casual outfits. The last pic of the post was most likely from a wedding as both of them posed in ethnic attires. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, Neelam Kothari wrote as caption, "Happy anniversary babe!! 14 and counting."

The latest season of "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" has a Delhi vs Mumbai theme. While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla are a part of the Delhi team, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari represent Mumbai.