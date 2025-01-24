Families Explore Education Options At Fort Worth Stockyards School Fair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Fort Worth, get ready for an unforgettable day of fun, education, and community! The Fort Worth Stockyards will host the Fort Worth School Fair, where students and families can explore a wide variety of K-12 educational options and celebrate School Choice Week in the heart of Texas.

The free, family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stockyards Station in the Stampede Room. With over 600 attendees expected, parents will have the opportunity to meet representatives from traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, and microschool options to discover the best fit for their children. Participating schools include Uplift Education, Trinity Basin Preparatory, ILTexas Arlington-Grand Prairie High School, and Fort Worth ISD, among others.

Adding to the Texas-sized fun, the first 100 children to attend will receive free tickets to the petting zoo located next to the event. Families can also enjoy balloon artists, photo booths, complimentary food, and even catch sight of longhorns strolling through the nearby streets.

"School choice gives families the freedom to find the best learning environment for their children, and events like this are designed to make that choice easier," said Colleen Dippel, Founder and CEO of Families Empowered, the event's organizer. "We are proud to bring this event back to the Stockyards and give families a fun, engaging way to explore their options."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Families Empowered is a non-profit organization that helps families across Texas understand and navigate all of the educational options available to them.

Location Details:

The Fort Worth Stockyards - Stockyards Station is located at 140 E Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164. The event will take place in the Stampede Room.

For more information, visit FortWorthSchoolFair or RSVP in Spanish at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-fort-worth-feria-escolar .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED