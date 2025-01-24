Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milk Powder by Types, Application, and Country with Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Milk Powder market is expected to reach US$ 51.96 billion by 2033 from US$ 33.69 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.93 % from 2025 to 2033. The increased demand for products as a result of urbanization and population growth worldwide, the growing infant formula market, rising health consciousness that encourages the consumption of dietary supplements, the growth of the bakery and confectionery industries, and improved dairy technology are some of the factors driving the market.



Growth Drivers for the Milk Powder Market

Growing baby formula market

A key component of infant formula, a necessary food item for non-breastfed babies, is milk powder. Given its vital function in giving babies the vitamins, minerals, and nutrition they need, the growing infant formula business greatly drives the milk powder market. Rising worldwide birth rates, expanding numbers of working moms looking for convenient feeding options, and growing knowledge of the advantages of enriched infant formula are all driving this industry's expansion. The market is supported by the growing demand for premium milk powder as producers work to satisfy the strict quality and nutritional requirements needed for baby nourishment.

Urbanization and population growth

Due to increased demand for convenient, non-perishable food items brought on by worldwide urbanization and population growth, the milk powder industry is booming. Food items like milk powder that are easy to store and last a long time are preferred by urban lifestyles, which are defined by hectic schedules and smaller living areas. It provides a useful answer for customers looking for wholesome, easy-to-make solutions that blend in with the hectic pace of the city. The industry is growing because milk powder's longevity and storage effectiveness - which eliminates the need for refrigeration - perfectly match the urban need for food alternatives that are long-lasting and convenient.

Notable expansion in the confectionary and baking industries

Because it can improve the flavor, texture, and shelf life of goods like cakes, cookies, and chocolates, milk powder is essential to the bakery and confectionery sectors. The need for milk powder rises as these industries grow internationally. Its adaptability enables a variety of uses, ranging from enhancing baked goods' tenderness to acting as a crucial component in confections. The global demand for milk powder is fueled by the growing trend of artisanal and premium baked goods, the innovation of bakery and confectionery products, and the growing indulgence in sweets by consumers.

Challenges in the Milk Powder Market

Competition from plant-based alternatives

The market for milk powder is becoming more and more competitive as plant-based dairy alternatives like soy, almond, oat, and coconut milk gain popularity. Due to their perceived sustainability and health benefits, customers who are concerned about their health - especially those who have lactose intolerance, milk allergies, or vegan preferences - are choosing these alternatives. In comparison to conventional dairy farming, plant-based milks are frequently promoted as being lower in calories, cholesterol-free, and more ecologically friendly because they use less water and have smaller carbon footprints. The milk powder sector is under pressure from this change in consumer behavior, particularly in regions where environmental and health trends are of utmost importance. Additionally, the market share of traditional dairy products is being further eroded by the fast diversification of plant-based goods, such as plant-based cheese, yogurt, and ice cream.

Environmental sustainability

The environmental impact of dairy production is significant, as it contributes to soil degradation, excessive water use, and greenhouse gas emissions. Methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, is produced by cows, and the dairy industry is responsible for a sizeable portion of agricultural emissions worldwide. Because producing milk requires a lot of water, which affects areas with water scarcity, water usage is also a big challenge. Intensive dairy farming methods can also result in biodiversity loss, deforestation, and soil erosion. There is growing pressure on milk powder manufacturers to embrace more sustainable techniques as a result of these environmental issues. To lessen the industry's environmental impact and satisfy consumer and regulatory expectations for more environmentally friendly production methods, innovations including methane-reducing feed additives, better waste management, water-efficient technologies, and sustainable agricultural practices are being investigated.

Milk Powder Market Overview by Region

By countries, the global Milk Powder market is divided into United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Rest of World.

United States Milk Powder Market

A significant sector of the dairy industry, the US milk powder market is fueled by both exports and domestic demand. Dairy-based substances, infant formula, and a variety of food products employ milk powder, including whole milk powder (WMP) and skim milk powder (SMP). The market gains from rising use in the beverage and food processing industries as well as a growing need for easy, shelf-stable dairy products. The market is confronted with obstacles, meanwhile, including competition from plant-based substitutes and growing environmental worries about the carbon footprint of dairy farming. Profitability is also impacted by changes in the price of feed and raw milk. The market is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years due to advancements in processing and packaging as well as rising global demand, especially in Asia.

The country is anticipated to produce 1.30 million tons of skim milk powder in 2024, an 11% increase from current levels, due to increased milk production and an abundance of skim milk available for drying, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN). Additionally, exports are expected to rise by 3% to 838,000 tons. After a minor decline in exports in 2023, this comeback is the result of a rise in exportable supplies and a resurgence of shipments to price-sensitive markets in East and Southeast Asia.

Germany Milk Powder Market

Due to robust export growth and consistent local demand, the German milk powder market accounts for a sizeable portion of the European dairy industry. Dairy components, infant formula, and culinary products all frequently contain milk powder, especially whole milk powder (WMP) and skim milk powder (SMP). Germany benefits from its high standards of production and sophisticated dairy farming methods as a major dairy producer. Innovations in processing technology and the growing desire for convenient, long-lasting dairy products are driving the industry. Consumer preferences are being influenced by issues including the growing competition from plant-based dairy substitutes and worries about the environmental effects of dairy farming. More environmentally friendly procedures are being adopted by milk powder producers as a result of the increased demand for organic and sustainable products. Export markets continue to be important growth engines, particularly in Asia and Africa.

China Milk Powder Market

Due to the strong demand for dairy products, particularly infant formula and nutritional supplements, the Chinese milk powder industry is one of the biggest and fastest-growing in the world. The demand for milk powder has increased as a result of the nation's expanding middle class, growing health consciousness, and rising disposable incomes. Because of previous scandals and worries about the safety of native milk, Chinese customers are increasingly looking for high-end, international milk powder brands. In food goods, whole milk powder (WMP) and skim milk powder (SMP) are frequently utilized, but infant formula continues to be a significant growing area. However, plant-based substitutes and persistent issues with the sustainability of dairy farming pose a threat to the business. With an emphasis on quality and safety standards, rising urbanization and government assistance for the dairy sector are anticipated to further drive market expansion.

Saudi Arabia Milk Powder Market

The growing population of Saudi Arabia and the growing need for handy, long-lasting dairy products are driving the country's milk powder market's expansion. Saudi Arabia, a significant importer of milk powder, depends on both domestic production and imports from other countries to meet its demands, particularly for skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP). Growing health consciousness, particularly in metropolitan areas, is driving the market, and customers prefer milk powder because of its versatility and shelf stability in food goods, beverages, and baby formula. But issues like water scarcity and the effects of dairy production on the environment have spurred attempts to implement more environmentally friendly methods. Furthermore, the popularity of plant-based dairy substitutes is beginning to affect consumer preferences. The continued demand for high-end, foreign milk powder brands contributes to the expansion of the Saudi Arabian market.

