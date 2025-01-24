(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines and Rolls-Royce Celebrate 20 Years of Collaboration

TOKYO, Jan 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. (registered office: Komaki City, Aichi Prefecture, MHIAEL), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), and Rolls-Royce plc held a ceremony at MHIAEL on 28 November, 2024 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their partnership which was initiated with the 2004 signing of their first Risk & Revenue Sharing Partnership Agreement.



The ceremony was attended by Toshiyuki Hashi, Executive Vice President, President and CEO, Energy Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Masanori Ushida, President & CEO, MHIAEL, Rob Watson, President - Civil Aerospace Rolls-Royce, Susumu Kaminaga, President of Rolls-Royce Japan and others. At the ceremony, executives from both companies gave speeches expressing gratitude for the long-standing collaboration and affirmed intent on further developing joint business opportunities and deepening the relationship for the future.

MHI/MHIAEL and Rolls-Royce began their collaboration with the Trent 1000 engine program that powers the Boeing 787 fleet in 2004, and have since expanded it to encompass engine programs that power four aircraft types: the Trent XWB-84 program that powers the Airbus A350-900 fleet in 2008, the Trent XWB-97 program that powers the Airbus A350-1000 fleet in 2013, and the Trent 7000 program that powers the Airbus A330neo fleet in 2015.

Masanori Ushida, President & CEO at MHIAEL, said at the ceremony, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Rolls-Royce for this important milestone of 20 years since our collaboration in 2004. Over the past 20 years, our relationship has evolved into a strategic partnership in the wide-body engine business through business operations, technological development, and personnel exchange. As a result, our business with Rolls-Royce has steadily grown as an important pillar of our company. I am confident that we will continue to develop our business and deepen our collaboration in this field."

Rob Watson, President of Civil Aerospace at Rolls-Royce said, "We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with MHIAEL. This trusted relationship has been driven by the dedication of employees in both companies, looking to consistently deliver high quality products that address the opportunities and challenges of the future.

It is long-term, win-win partnerships of this kind that lead next generation thinking for our customers, deepening world-class engineering and technology. We're looking forward to many more years of collaboration with MHIAEL and building this great relationship in Japan."

Going forward, MHIAEL and Rolls-Royce will continue to strengthen their collaborative relationship to further develop their aircraft engine businesses.

About MHIAEL

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. (MHIAEL) is one of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) group companies, established to strengthen its aircraft engine business to address the significantly growing commercial aviation demands. MHIAEL was established on October 1, 2014.

MHIAEL participates in wide-body and narrow-body engine programs with major engine OEMs such as Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney and GE Aerospace under multiple contractual arrangements including but not limited to Risk & Revenue Sharing Partnerships and joint ventures.

MHIAEL is also engaged in the engine maintenance, repair and overhaul business for both domestic and international airlines. Its services include engine maintenance and parts repairs for the V2500 and PW1100G-JM engines, which power Airbus's best-selling aircraft A320 and A320neo series. MHIAEL is committed to contributing to safe and comfortable air travel for its customers.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Its products and service packages enable its customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power to protect.

Rolls-Royce has a presence in 48 countries and customers in more than 150, comprising over 250 commercial large aero engine customers, 160 armed forces and navies and approximately 40,000 active Power Systems customers. Rolls-Royce is committed to becoming a net zero company by 2050 and supports its customers to do the same.

Annual underlying revenue was £15.4bn in 2023, underlying operating profit was £1.6bn and free cash flow £1.3bn.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on mhi.

