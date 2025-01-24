Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath Named In Cheating Case In Haryana Probe Underway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have been named in a cheating and breach of trust case filed at Murthal station in Haryana's Sonipat district.

As reported by ThePrint, the FIR, lodged on January 22, lists the two actors along with 11 others as accused under Sections 316 (2), 318 (2), and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The charges include criminal breach of trust, cheating, and property transfer through deception. Ajeet Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Murthal, confirmed that the names of the actors were mentioned in the complainant's statement to the police.

"The main complaint is against the society that is alleged to have duped people of their money by luring them to invest. We will have to investigate what role, if any, is ascribed to Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath," Ajeet Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Murthal, told ThePrint.

Complaint

According to a report by News18, Sonipat resident Vipul Antil has filed a complaint against the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society, registered in Indore under the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act, 2002. The society, active in several states since September 16, 2016, allegedly offered high-return FD and RD schemes, using a multi-level marketing strategy to incentivize agents to recruit more investors.

Mint could not independently verify the development.

Shreyas Talpade was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency, set during India's 1975-1977 Emergency period. The film also stars Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, the late Satish Kaushik, and Vishak Nair, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah.