Saif Ali Khan Narrates Stabbing Incident To Mumbai Police: 'Heard Screams, Intruder In Jeh's Room Demanded ₹1 Crore'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan's statement was recorded by the Mumbai on Thursday in connection with the stabbing incident that happened at Khan's residence last week. Saif Ali Khan narrated what had transpired on the night of January 16.

Saif Ali Khan told police that he and his wife Kareen Kapoor rushed to their son's room when they heard screams from there. India Today sources quoted Saif as saying that he and Kareena Kapoor Khan were in their bedroom on the 11th floor when they heard screams from the house help, Eliyama Phillip.

Phillip cares for their younger son, Jehangir (Jeh). They found an unidentified intruder at Jeh's room, where Phillip also sleeps. While the nanny - Eliyama Philips – was scared and screaming, Jeh was crying, the actor told police, according to NDTV.

As per the report, chaos ensued when Saif attempted to restrain the intruder. During the struggle, the intruder stabbed Saif Ali Khan multiple times in his back, neck, and arms, loosening his grip.

Despite these injuries, Saif Ali Khan managed to push the intruder away. Meanwhile, the household staff ran out with Jeh. They locked the attacker in the room.

Phillip was also wounded in the altercation. She later told Saif Ali Khan that she had found the man in Jeh's room, and he had demanded ₹1 crore from her, India Today reported.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of January 16 by an intruder who had come there with the intention of burglary.