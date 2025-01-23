Female-Led Indoor Pickleball Facility In Mandeville, LA, Is The Go-To Place For Players Of All Ages And Skill Levels.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Category 5 Leadership: Brad & Andrea Magrath, Scott & Sarah Sutton, Josh & Leslie Jordan at the Grand Opening in June 2024.

Category 5 Indoor Pickleball players having fun on the court.

Serving up fun at Category 5 Indoor Pickleball

- Andrea MagrathMANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Northshore's newest sports hub, Category 5 Pickleball, is hosting some of the region's best pickleball players in a $1000 winner-takes-all Moneyball event on January 25, 2025. This is just one example of why this female-led indoor pickleball facility in Mandeville, LA, is quickly becoming known in the region as the go-to place for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels.Category 5 Pickleball is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Sarah Sutton, Andrea Magrath, Rachel Cropper, Leslie Jordan and their spouses. The facility offers a unique combination of competitive play, community engagement and climate-controlled comfort.Andrea Magrath, Owner & Head of Pickleball, emphasized the importance of building a strong pickleball community.“Pickleball is more than just a sport-it's a movement that brings people together,” Magrath said.“We're excited to provide a space that fosters connection, competition, and healthy living.”Located on the Northshore, Category 5 Pickleball is the only indoor pickleball facility of its kind in the area. With its state-of-the-art climate-controlled environment, the facility ensures optimal playing conditions year-round, making it a haven for pickleball enthusiasts. This exciting venture attracts both recreational players and serious competitors, contributing to the growing popularity of the sport in the area.As the sport of pickleball continues to gain traction across the U.S., Category 5 Pickleball aims to position itself as a key player in the Mandeville community. Not only will the facility serve as a recreational hotspot, but it will also contribute to the region's economic growth by attracting tournaments, events, and local partnerships.Members of the public are invited to come and witness, for free, some of the best pickleball players in the region compete for $1000 in the January 25th Moneyball event at Category 5 Pickleball. Local advanced players will compete with skilled athletes from as far away as Texas and Florida to see who walks away with one of the largest pickleball cash paydays ever offered in Louisiana. The event starts at 2 p.m. but the final matches will be around 5 p.m.“At Category 5 Pickleball, we believe that stepping onto the court is about more than just a game-it's about joining a community that champions every serve and celebrates every point,” said Sarah Sutton, Owner.“That being said, we're also proud to offer high-quality indoor courts where the best of the best can showcase their talent come rain or shine.”The facility offers a variety of membership options for players looking to get involved, with benefits that include unlimited play, exclusive events, and more. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to visit the facility and experience what makes Category 5 Pickleball truly special.For more information visit, Cat5Pickleball, or contact Sarah Sutton at (985) 778-0137.About Category 5 PickleballCategory 5 Pickleball is a woman-led, indoor pickleball facility located in Mandeville, Louisiana. Offering climate-controlled courts and a welcoming environment, the facility is committed to fostering a community of players while providing the best possible conditions for pickleball enthusiasts.

