JHSF Defies Economic Headwinds With Strong 2024 Performance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian luxury giant JHSF posted impressive results for 2024, showcasing resilience across its diverse portfolio. The company's incorporation segment saw a 2.6% increase in Q4 contracted sales, reaching R$ 242.7 million.



This growth was primarily driven by a 70.7% surge in lot sales. JHSF's shopping centers division emerged as a standout performer. Q4 sales hit R$ 1.68 billion, marking a 19.7% year-over-year increase.



The full-year revenue for this segment reached R$ 5.34 billion, up 20% from 2023. High occupancy rates and strong same-store sales growth underscored the robust demand for luxury retail spaces.



The company's São Paulo Catarina Executive International Airport witnessed significant growth, with movements up 34.7% and fuel supply increasing by 41.4% in Q4. The hospitality segment also showed promising signs of recovery, with revenue per available room rising by 25.4%.



JHSF Capital, the company's asset management arm, ended the year with R$ 2.5 billion under management. The division's rapid expansion, having structured ten funds in just two years, highlights JHSF 's successful diversification strategy.







The company took proactive steps to strengthen its financial position. By extending its average debt maturity and selling minority assets worth R$ 733 million, JHSF demonstrated a commitment to maintaining financial flexibility.



JHSF's strong performance comes against the backdrop of Brazil 's challenging economic environment. The company's focus on the luxury market and its diversified business model have allowed it to navigate market uncertainties effectively.



As Brazil's economy continues to recover, JHSF's strategic positioning in high-end real estate and retail sectors puts it on a solid footing for future growth.

