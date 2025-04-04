403
Private Blood Tests London Launches Comprehensive Health Screening Blood Test To Empower Proactive Healthcare
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK, 04.04.2025 – Private Blood Tests London, a leading provider of private diagnostic services, is proud to announce the launch of its advanced Health Screening Blood Test, designed to give individuals a detailed overview of their health and detect potential issues early.
With a commitment to making healthcare more accessible and convenient, Private Blood Tests London now offers this comprehensive blood analysis, covering key markers for liver and kidney function, cholesterol, diabetes risk, thyroid health, and more. The test provides crucial insights into overall wellness, helping patients take control of their health before symptoms arise.
Why Choose the Health Screening Blood Test?
Early detection of health abnormalities can significantly improve long-term outcomes. Many chronic conditions, such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and thyroid disorders, develop silently before symptoms appear. Regular health screenings allow for timely intervention, reducing the risk of complications.
Private Blood Tests London's Health Screening Blood Test includes:
.Full Blood Count (FBC) – Checks for anaemia, infections, and immune system health.
.Liver Function Test (LFT) – Assesses liver health and detects potential damage.
.Kidney Function Test (U&E, eGFR) – Evaluates kidney performance and hydration.
.Lipid Profile – Measures cholesterol levels to assess cardiovascular risk.
.Thyroid Function (TSH) – Screens for hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.
.Diabetes Screening (HbA1c & Glucose) – Identifies prediabetes or diabetes risk.
.Bone & Muscle Health (Calcium, Uric Acid, Creatine Kinase) – Monitors bone density and muscle condition.
Fast, Confidential, and Hassle-Free Testing
Unlike NHS waiting times, Private Blood Tests London provides same-day or next-day appointments at multiple clinics across London. Patients receive their results quickly via a secure online portal, with optional doctor consultations to interpret findings and recommend next steps.
Private Doctors at Private Blood Tests London, says:
"Preventive healthcare is the cornerstone of long-term wellbeing. Our Health Screening Blood Test gives patients the power to detect potential issues early, allowing for lifestyle adjustments or medical interventions before conditions worsen. We're committed to delivering accurate, fast, and confidential testing to help people stay ahead of their health."
Who Should Consider This Test?
.Adults over 30 – Regular screenings help monitor age-related changes.
.Individuals with a family history of diabetes, heart disease, or thyroid disorders.
.Those experiencing fatigue, weight changes, or unexplained symptoms.
.Health-conscious individuals who want a proactive approach to wellness.
Easy Booking & Affordable Pricing
The Health Screening Blood Test is competitively priced at £377 (discounts available for multiple tests).
Booking is simple:
1.Visit
2.Select the Health Screening Blood Test.
3.Contact Us for nearby clinic and preferred time.
4.Get tested and receive results within 4 days.
About Private Blood Tests London
Private Blood Tests London is a trusted provider of private blood tests, health screenings, and diagnostic services across London. With a network of accredited clinics and partnerships with UKAS-certified laboratories, the clinic ensures fast, accurate, and confidential results for patients seeking greater control over their health.
