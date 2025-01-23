Trump Tells Davos: Make Your Products In America Or Pay Tariffs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Davos, Switzerland: US President Donald Trump told world business leaders on Thursday to manufacture in the United States or face tariffs, in his first major speech to global leaders since returning to the White House this week.

Since his inauguration on Monday, Trump has said that Washington could impose steep tariffs on major trading partners Canada, Mexico and China as soon as February 1.

He has also signed a flurry of executive orders, pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords and the World Organisation.

"Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth," Trump said on Thursday, speaking remotely to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



"But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff," he added.

In his speech, he added that he believed lower oil prices would help end the war in Ukraine instantly.

"I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil," referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

"If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately," he said.

"Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue," he added.

Trump said he expected to have a "a very good relationship" with China, but stressed that "all we want is fairness."

During his first administration, Trump engaged in an escalating tariffs war with Beijing, and he has threatened higher duties on the campaign trail as well.

In wide-ranging remarks, Trump also signalled he would exert pressure to bring interest rates lower.

"I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately," he said. "Likewise, they should be dropping all over the world. Interest rates should follow us all over."

Since taking office, Trump has vowed an immediate overhaul of the US trade system, promising to tariff and tax foreign countries to the benefit of US citizens.

He has signed an order directing agencies to study trade issues ranging from deficits to unfair practices -- paving the way towards further tariffs in the future.