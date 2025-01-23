Common Health Coalition Extends Deadline For Catalyst Award Nominations To February 3, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Common Coalition logo

Common Health Challenge Catalyst Award graphic

Headshot of Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MSc

Chance for 10 institutions who have integrated Community Health Worker partnerships across & public health orgs to receive $30,000 grants

- Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MScNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Common Health Coalition , a not-for-profit whose mission is to improve the country's health system through innovative partnerships between health care and public health, is extending the deadline for nominations for its Common Health Challenge Catalyst Award program grant from January 24 to February 3. Visit commonhealthcoalition/challenge/#nominate to nominate an organization for a Common Health Challenge Catalyst Award.“Ten organizations who are champions of meaningful change will be eligible to receive a $30,000 Catalyst Award in the spring of this year,” said Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MSc., chair, Common Health Coalition, who helped spearhead the NYC Public Health Corps, a program to connect the work of Community Health Workers (CHWs) at the City's public hospital system and public health department, during his tenure as health commissioner for New York City.The Catalyst Award program nomination process was announced last month at the Common Health Challenge - Community Health Workers: Catalysts for a Reimagined Health System virtual event. The Catalyst Awards will be given to 10 organizations that share learnings and best practices from their own work, inform the development of pillars of sustainable partnerships for CHW initiatives, and advance stronger partnerships between health care and public health within their current programs. The organizations must demonstrate existing work and/or a strong capacity to integrate CHWs in ways that strengthen partnerships between health care and public health in communities.The Common Health Challenge is a new annual call-to-action for Common Health Coalition members and partners to rally around a critical health system-wide issue that strengthens collaboration between health care and public health systems. To learn how to join the Challenge or nominate an organization for a Catalyst Award, visit CommonHealthCoalition/challenge. The Common Health Challenge will support communities throughout the U.S. in stewarding locally driven, collaborative CHWs programs. These programs will advance the Coalition's focus on health care and public health partnership, and the goal of improving community health, increasing preparedness and value across local healthcare and public health systems and reinforcing the impact of health care and public health professionals.For an FAQ on the Catalyst Award program, which includes eligibility criteria; what the Coalition's priorities for Catalyst Awardee activities are; how the funds are expected to be used; the technical assistance the Coalition will provide the Catalyst Awardees, and more, visit this link here: .The Common Health Coalition was founded by five leading health care organizations - AHIP, the Alliance of Community Health Plans, the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, and Kaiser Permanente - to ensure the U.S. health system is ready to confront the next crisis via strengthened partnerships between health care and public health. This is being done by collaboration between the U.S. health care and public health systems, and by translating the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic into lessons mobilized for action. In addition to shining a spotlight on exemplary organizations and work - particularly those at the state and local level - the Coalition offers technical assistance in the form of webinars, tools, network building, and case studies to help member organizations advance partnerships between health care and public health.The Common Health Challenge will advance the Coalition's goal to identify, amplify and replicate the innovations already happening across the country and create a movement of organizations committed to doing away with existing siloes that hinder progress and expanding effective work happening at the intersection of health care and public health. The annual Common Health Challenge is made possible with expert advising from the National Association of Community Health Workers and HealthBegins.About The Common Health CoalitionThe Common Health Coalition: Together for Public Health brings together leading health organizations in pursuit of a reimagined health system: one in which the nation's health care and public health systems no longer work in parallel, but hand in hand – with better health for all as the common goal. The Coalition's founding members are the Alliance of Community Health Plans, AHIP, American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and Kaiser Permanente. Former New York City Commissioner of Health Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MSc, chairs the Coalition, and Chelsea Cipriano, MPH, serves as its managing director. Our work is informed by an advisory council of public health leaders chaired by Georges C. Benjamin, MD, Executive Director of the American Public Health Association, and J. Nadine Gracia, MD, MSCE, President and CEO of Trust for America's Health. The Common Health Coalition is hosted by the Institute for Public Health Innovation, a non-profit that builds cross-sector partnerships, promotes health equity, and works to create effective public health systems and policies that foster healthy communities. To sign up for the newsletter or learn more, visit commonhealthcoalition and follow on LinkedIn.MEDIA CONTACTS:Jennifer A. Maguire, ...Diane Stefani, ...

Diane Stefani

Common Health Coalition

+1 917-519-8130

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.