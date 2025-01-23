(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flooring OS Partners with Estimat All to Launch AI-Powered Estimation Take-Off Integration

Flooring OS and Estimat-All partner to launch AI-powered estimation take-off integration, transforming accuracy and efficiency for flooring professionals.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Flooring OS , the modern, intuitive flooring business management software, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Estimat-All , a pioneering estimation platform. This collaboration is set to unveil a groundbreaking AI-powered software integration designed to redefine estimation take-offs for flooring professionals.

As the flooring industry becomes increasingly complex, accurate and efficient take-offs are crucial for maintaining margins and ensuring project success. This new integration combines the robust estimation capabilities of Estimat-All with Flooring OS's comprehensive business management tools, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to deliver unmatched precision, speed, and efficiency.

Larry Nickerson, founder of Estimat-All, expressed his enthusiasm:

"Our partnership with Flooring OS represents a significant leap forward in simplifying the estimation process. By integrating AI, we're empowering flooring professionals to work smarter, not harder."

Justin Wirpel, co-founder of Flooring OS, highlighted the collaboration's significance:

"This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering the tools flooring businesses need to thrive. Together with Estimat-All, we're equipping our customers with solutions that drive efficiency and profitability."

The integration will allow users to seamlessly import take-off data into Flooring OS, streamlining workflows from estimation to project execution. Features like real-time data syncing, dynamic cost calculations, and AI-driven error detection will ensure accuracy and reduce time spent on manual tasks.

Attendees of The International Surface Event (TISE 2025 ) can visit with Flooring OS and Estimat-All to learn more about the integration at Booth #2859. Understand firsthand how this dynamic tool can transform your flooring business operations.

