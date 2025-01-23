Peloton Consulting Group Launches Accelerators For Oracle Cloud HCM's Redwood Migration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Innovative solutions fast-track customer transitions to Oracle's next-generation interface, unlocking enhanced AI capabilities and modern user experience

- Jessica Kane, SVP of HCM Practice at Peloton Consulting GroupBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peloton Consulting Group , a leading digital transformation consultancy, today announced the launch of two new service accelerators designed to help Oracle Cloud HCM customers transition to Oracle's enhanced Redwood user interface. The accelerators address the growing demand for efficient migration solutions as Oracle migrates all Cloud HCM customers to the Redwood experience by Q3 2025.Peloton's expanded offerings include the Redwood Quick Start Assessment Accelerator, a strategic two-week evaluation and planning service that jumpstarts the migration process, and the Redwood Full-Service Migration Accelerator, delivering comprehensive implementation support with advanced customization capabilities to maximize enterprise value. Together, these accelerators provide organizations with flexible options to match their unique business requirements while ensuring rapid time-to-value.The Redwood Quick Start Assessment Accelerator delivers immediate value through:-Comprehensive analysis of existing HCM personalization and configurations-Detailed migration road map and implementation planning-Visual Builder Studio setup and hands-on training-Expert guidance on security role adjustments-Complete configuration workbook for Redwood implementationFor organizations requiring more extensive support, the Redwood Full-Service Migration Accelerator provides:-End-to-end migration management from assessment through production-Thorough testing of all personalized elements-Production cutover planning and execution-Optimization of existing personalization for Redwood-Complete project management and implementation support"Organizations are looking for a trusted partner to guide them through the Redwood transition while maintaining business continuity and maximizing their Oracle Cloud HCM investment," said Jessica Kane, SVP of HCM Practice at Peloton Consulting Group. "Our expanded accelerators combine our deep Oracle expertise with a proven methodology to help customers embrace this next-generation user experience quickly and confidently. The enhanced Redwood interface significantly improves user productivity through features like intelligent unified search, dynamic dashboards, and improved navigation. Our goal is to ensure our clients can take full advantage of these capabilities while minimizing disruption to their operations."The accelerators are designed to deliver substantial business value, including:-Accelerated time-to-value while minimizing implementation risk-Preservation of existing personalization and configurations-Knowledge transfer that enables long-term self-sufficiency-Expert guidance throughout the transformation journey-Optimized user experience aligned with business needsBoth accelerators are available immediately. For more information, contact ....About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way!

