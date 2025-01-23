Rajkiran Warns Public Of Fraudsters Looking To Con People Using Pictures Clicked With Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) Well known Tamil director and Rajkiran has warned members of the public to be wary about fraudsters, who, using pictures shot with him, may attempt to con them.

.In a lengthy post in Tamil on Facebook, Rajkiran, who has delivered some of Tamil cinema's landmark films like 'En Rasavin Manasile' and 'Aranmanai Kili', wrote,“It is a very common thing for people to click pictures with me as I am an actor. Some people click pictures with me claiming they are directors or producers. Some others click pictures saying they are fans or admirers.“

“If you come across people, who, using such pictures clicked with me, approach you saying they are my relatives or are close to me, be very careful while dealing with them. Please be careful irrespective of the reason they are approaching you for,” Rajikiran said.

The actor said that a person, who had introduced himself by a particular name several years ago, had told him that he wanted to produce a film with him in it and had left after taking pictures with him. However, the actor disclosed that the man never met him after that nor did he produce his film.

“This incident occurred seven or eight years ago. Now, I have got to learn that this person, using a different name and using the pictures he clicked with me then, has now attempted to con another person called Thalapathy,” Rajkiran said.

Stating that he wished to make it clear that he does not entertain any recommendations, the actor said,“No recommendation will work with me. As far as my affairs go, I alone make my decisions.”

“The reason I am putting up this post is to ensure that nobody cheats anybody else using the pictures they have clicked with me,” the actor added.