Barfresh Announces Major Northeast School District Wins As It Continues National Educational Expansion

New Pop & GoTM 100% Juice Freeze Pops Receive Highest Rating Out of All New Products Tested with Major School District in The Northeast

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group (the“Company” or“Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced an expansion of its K-12 education across the Northeast United States. The expansion encompasses multiple new school districts, representing more than 700 schools and serving approximately half a million students throughout the region. Several of these major districts have already begun rolling out Barfresh's Twist & GoTM smoothies into their breakfast programs and some of these school districts are planning to implement the products in upcoming menu cycles. Some of these School districts have also begun testing Barfresh's new Pop & GoTM 100% Juice Freeze Pops for their lunch menus. It is important to note that lunch menu placement is approximately 3 to 5 times higher volume compared to breakfast menu placements, which is where Twist & GoTM is primarily offered.

Notably, among these new wins is Pennsylvania's largest school district, serving approximately 200,000 students across 300+ schools, which recently commenced rolling out Barfresh's Twist & GoTM smoothies on their breakfast menu. In addition to the Twist & GoTM rollout, this same school district recently completed administrator and student testing of Barfresh's newest Pop & GoTM 100% Juice Freeze Pops, with exceptional results. All three flavors introduced during the testing phase ranked first, second, and third among all other new lunch menu item products tested by the school district, achieving the highest overall scores.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated,“This northeast expansion represents a significant step in our national growth strategy. The education channel continues to be a key driver for Barfresh, and these new wins demonstrate the strong market demand for our better-for-you product offerings. The initial implementations have been highly successful, and we're excited to complete the remaining rollouts across these 700+ schools in the coming months and beginning in the new 2026 school year. The overwhelming positive response to our new Pop & GoTM 100% Juice Freeze Pop product during this large-scale student testing phase is a compelling indicator of its future potential on the lunch menus as we prepare to introduce this product into the broader education channel. The high volume lunch menu placements represent a significant opportunity to step up volume with the existing accounts that are currently only serving the Twist & GoTM smoothies. These test results validate both our innovation strategy and reinforce our position in the education channel.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as“grow”,“expand”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“should”,“hypothetical”,“potential”,“forecast” and“project”,“continue,”“could,”“may,”“predict,” and“will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

