The Living Urn's Tree Nurseries Are Well Stocked In Anticipation Of Continued Strong Demand In 2025

The company has thousands of trees and shrubs in stock to an increase in demand for The Living Urn over the next 12 months.

- Mark Brewer, PresidentGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Living Urn , America's leading bio urn and planting system, is pleased to announce that its Colorado and Tennessee tree nurseries are well stocked with thousands of premium trees and shrubs (over 80 species) to supply an expected increase in demand this year. This includes maples, willows, oaks, lilacs, evergreens, crape myrtles, flowering cherry, and fruit trees, among many other tree and shrub options.Mark Brewer, company President commented,“Since inception, the patented Living Urn has been responsible for tens of thousands of tree memorials and sales continue to grow every year - many people love the idea of a living memorial and growing a vibrant tree from a bio urn holding the cremated remains of a loved one. We're catering to this growing movement and based on trends we're seeing now, expect significant growth in 2025.”“Driving this demand is a growing awareness of this uplifting memorial option and the fact that The Living Urn is designed to use actual trees, not seeds or tiny saplings. Because of this and the overall design and functionality of The Living Urn, it helps ensure that families have success in growing a thriving living memory of a loved one or pet.”Brewer continues,“To supply the expected strong growth this year, we've committed to growing more trees and having our tree nurseries stocked at heightened levels so we can continue to ensure that all trees are shipped on-time and when families are ready to plant.”Upon ordering, The Living Urn's bio urn and planting system ships right away and a healthy young two-to-four foot tree or shrub of choice will ship on-demand and directly from a Living Urn tree nursery.Click here to learn more and see the tree and shrub options offered with The Living Urn in your area.About The Living UrnBased in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes , and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living UrnIndoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.

