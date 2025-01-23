Spur Therapeutics Announces Platform And Poster Presentations Highlighting New Clinical Data For FLT201 In Gaucher Disease At Upcoming Worldsymposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics today announced that it will share updated clinical data from its Phase 1/2 GALILEO-1 trial of FLT201, its adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy candidate for Gaucher type 1, in and poster presentations at the 21st Annual WORLDSymposiumTM being held February 3-7, 2025, in San Diego.

Details of the platform presentation are below:

Title: Results from GALILEO-1, a first in human clinical trial of FLT201 AAV-gene therapy in adult patients with Gaucher disease type 1

Session: Clinical Applications

Date & Time: Thursday, February 6, 2025, 11:00am-12:00pm PST

Presenter: Dr. Reena Sharma, Consultant Adult Metabolic Medicine and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Salford Royal Hospital, UK

Details of the poster presentation are below:

Title: Results from GALILEO-1, a first in human clinical trial of FLT201 AAV-gene therapy in adult patients with Gaucher disease type 1 (Poster #318)

Session: Poster Session III

Date & Time: Thursday, February 6, 2025, 3:30-5:30pm PST

Location: Exhibit Hall, Kiosk 39-A

Presenter: Dr. Reena Sharma, Consultant Adult Metabolic Medicine and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Salford Royal Hospital, UK

An ePoster presentation will be available to all registered attendees throughout the live meeting on the WORLDSymposium Mobile App, and available to On Demand registered attendees, from February 12 – March 14, 2025. Additional details on the meeting can be found at the WORLDSymposium website .

About Spur Therapeutics

Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results. Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease, a potential first-in-class gene therapy candidate for adrenomyeloneuropathy and a preclinical gene therapy candidate for Parkinson's disease, as well as a research strategy to move gene therapy into more prevalent diseases, including forms of dementia and cardiovascular disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.

Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward MoreTM

For more information, visit or connect with Spur on LinkedIn and X .

