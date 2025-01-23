Softbank Robotics America Receives Platinum Service Elite Certification From Gausium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This further demonstrates its leadership position in driving adoption for autonomous robotics in complex enterprise environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), the North American arm of the global leader in robotics solutions announced today that it had received the highest recognition and certification – Platinum Service Elite, from its partner and leading autonomous cleaning solutions provider, Gausium.

Gausium awarded SBRA with the Platinum Service Elite certification in recognition of its successful work in delivering value in large scaled complex environments. As such, SBRA needed to meet or exceed the following requirements:



A minimum of 100 Gausium robots successfully deployed in market with consistent usage across a single enterprise account and at least 30 robots successfully deployed in a single site.

For more information, see the recent success story from Flagship Facility Services



Certification in deployment training, which is essential to a consistent outcome for each deployment.

SBRA has developed a program that allows for the certification of deployment specialists in the skills required to successfully deploy Gausium solutions. This commitment includes 3+ weeks of onsite training, e-learning, and graded performance based on a standard rubric. SBRA has also created an additional training program for Super Users for use with Phantas.



Provision of an Onboarding program, which is essential to set the right expectations from the beginning so that the value sold, can be delivered. This includes validation of scope, productivity metrics to drive the business case, deployment documentation for the customer, showcase of expected time to value, and change management details for the customer's environment.

SBRA's approach is multi-faceted and takes into account risks and other challenges that may prevent adoption of the program. SBRA teams are highly skilled at addressing risk with clients and developing strategies to mitigate and drive adoption.



Conducting operational reviews, which is essential for continuously demonstrating delivery of the value that the client is expecting. If value does not appear to be 'as expected,' insights should be available to align and get the program on track.

SBRA ensures operational reviews occur at multiple levels (executive, program manager, and local property level). Complex programs require multiple touch points for communications, reporting, and insights. This ensures a tight partnership with the client to achieve success and achieve productivity metrics. SBRA also tailors the reporting to support large portfolio customers that need to see the data in various formats to manage their operations.



Integrator Vision, which is an essential component of positioning value as a trusted partner for automation programs. At SBRA, our global view of technology with an Integrator Vision is how we endeavor to deliver a unified consistent experience. Automation is delivered as an integrated resource into a client's service operation. This allows services to be transformed, people are used in the most productive ways, and robots are utilized to drive better outcomes at the right price. SBRA are experts at working with our clients to transform their operations with automation.

Edward Cheng, CEO at Gausium said, "We are honored to have our AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions be part of SBRA's industry-leading technology solutions portfolio. SBRA is our premier partner for complex Enterprise customers, and their renowned enterprise adoption program ensures customers receive the full value from their robotic investments."

SBRA plays an important role in the industry as a robot integrator and has a deep understanding of what it takes to enable AI-powered robotic technology to deliver long term business value for enterprise clients.

Brady Watkins, President of SBRA commented, "We are thrilled to receive this award from our partner Gausium. It demonstrates the depth of our commitment to partners and clients to think beyond the technology, to incorporate the people and processes that deliver sustained business value."

As the first recipient of the Platinum Service Elite award, SBRA re-enforces its position as the trusted partner of choice for enterprise clients looking to develop a strong foundation for automation, enabling them to realize maximum strategic value from their investment in robotics and ultimately work towards delivering best run operations. Whether customers are looking to meet or exceed SOPs, deliver a superior service or enhance the experience of their customers and employees, the Power of SoftBank is behind them.

About Gausium

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 4,000 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world's most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives. For more information about Gausium, please visit: .

About SoftBank Robotics America

SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA) is the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics, driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Headquartered in San Francisco, SBRA is a trusted partner and robot integrator that helps clients think beyond the technology, to incorporate the people and processes that solve the most pressing challenges and deliver best run operations. SBRA brings value and relevancy to senior living, hospitality, aviation, class A office space, multi-family, education, facilities management, and commercial cleaning. The goal is to develop a strong partnership and foundation for automation that will realize maximum strategic value on the investment in robotics. For more information on SBRA, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" softbankrobotic .

About SoftBank Robotics

SoftBank Robotics Group has been at the forefront of robotics technology development since the launch of its humanoid robot Pepper in 2014. The group has consistently introduced innovation, including autonomous cleaning robots in 2018, multi-tray delivery robots in 2021, and automated logistics solutions consulting in 2022. Leveraging extensive knowledge and operational data, SoftBank Robotics is playing a pioneering role as a Robot Integrator (RI) by providing effective robotic implementation solutions. With a global presence in 21 locations across 9 countries, SoftBank Robotics' robots are deployed worldwide. The group is committed to advancing towards a society where people and robots coexist through robots' transformation (RX).

SOURCE SoftBank Robotics America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED