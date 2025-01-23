Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Set For Strong Growth By 2034, Predicts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DelveInsight's Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Report:

. The Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In the United States, the prevalence of EGE is 5.1 per 100,000, with the condition being part of a group of eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders (EGIDs), which also includes eosinophilic esophagitis and eosinophilic colitis.

. EGE predominantly affects females, with presentation varying by age, anatomy (specific regions of the GI tract involved), and histology (eosinophil infiltration in different layers of the GI tract).

. The peak prevalence of EGE is seen in children and adults aged 20-50 years.

. EGE may present with extraintestinal manifestations, and over 50% of EGE patients have coexisting atopic diseases such as asthma, food sensitivities, eczema, or rhinitis.

. The reported prevalence of EGE has increased due to prior under-diagnosis, which is expected to rise during the forecast period (2020-2034).

. The prevalence of eosinophilic gastroenteritis was reported to be 7.7 per 100,000 in the United States, with eosinophilic gastritis being more prevalent in older age groups.

. As of February 2024, Takeda received FDA approval for EOHILIA (budesonide oral suspension), the first and only FDA-approved oral therapy for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), with plans for it to be available by the end of February.

. Emerging therapies for EGE include cendakimab, FASENRA, DUPIXENT, and others.

. Key companies in the EGE market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, Bristol–Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, and other pharmaceutical companies.

. The Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Overview

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis (EGE) is a rare digestive disorder marked by eosinophil infiltration in the gastrointestinal tract, leading to symptoms like dyspepsia, obstruction, diarrhea, or ascites. It's characterized by the exclusion of other diseases causing peripheral eosinophilia. EGE often coexists with other atopic conditions such as asthma and food allergies. While its exact cause remains unclear, treatment typically involves corticosteroids, with newer biologic therapies offering potential for better management and outcomes.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

. Prevalence of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

. Gender-specific cases of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

. Age-specific Cases of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

. Prevalent scenario of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis symptoms

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Therapies and Key Companies

. Cendakimab: Bristol–Myers Squibb

. FASENRA; AstraZeneca

. DUPIXENT: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Strengths

. The significant number of diagnosed cases, particularly in the 7MM, along with increasing awareness of conditions like narcolepsy, sleep disorders, and mental health impacts, is driving demand for effective treatments.

. With emerging drugs such as AXS-12, Samelisant, and Quilience, along with established treatments like WAKIX and XYREM, there is a robust pipeline to address unmet medical needs in managing Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis.

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Opportunities

. With new approvals, such as WAKIX for pediatric narcolepsy patients, there is an opportunity to expand the market for younger populations and those with other underlying causes of Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis.

. The growing recognition of stress, depression, and other mental health factors contributing to Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis presents an opportunity to develop treatments targeting these co-morbid conditions.

Scope of the Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, Bristol–Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, and others.

. Key Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Therapies: cendakimab, FASENRA, DUPIXENT, and others.

. Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Therapeutic Assessment: Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis current marketed and Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis emerging therapies

. Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Dynamics: Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market drivers and Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market Access and Reimbursement

