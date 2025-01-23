Customweather Collaborates With Weather Data, LLC To Offer Climate Data Sets For AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILL VALLEY, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CustomWeather , Inc., a specialized provider of high-resolution weather data and alert services, announces a collaboration with Weather Data, LLC to offer Weather Data AI climate data sets specifically tailored for easy integration into AI systems and Machine Learning models. Raw data, from a multitude of sources, private weather networks and Earth Observation platforms, is assimilated into proprietary numerical weather prediction (NWP) models. The Model output is a clean, high resolution global daily gridded weather database.Geoff Flint, CEO of CustomWeather stated,“CustomWeather is excited to make large gridded climate data sets available to our clients in a manner that is compatible with AI and machine learning models. This provides a user-friendly option to download clean, usable data sets in a manageable way that is also extremely affordable. Weather Data, LLC is a great partner, and we have a shared vision of making this kind of data available in a way that is manageable and designed to work with today's technology requirements.”Anyone interested in exploring the data sets that are available can visit CustomWeather's website at /products/worldwide-ai-climate-sets/About CustomWeather, Inc.San Francisco Bay Area-based CustomWeather offers the industry's most robust weather solutions for both decision support and consumer application. CustomWeather generates granular weather forecasts for over 200 countries and combines weather services with unmatched development and customer service support. For over 20 years, CustomWeather has been the leading one-stop solution for historical, real-time, and forecast weather services. For more information, visit CustomWeather.

