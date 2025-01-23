Kamala Harris Blames Husband Doug Emhoff For US Election Loss, Considers Him 'Dead Weight'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris has started to consider her husband Doug Emhoff a“dead weight” after a crumbling defeat in the US Presidential elections. A report has mentioned that Kamala Harris blames her husband for her defeat in the US and believes that the 'cheating' allegations against him came into her way to the presidency.

When leaving her official home on January 17, Kamala Harris signed the desk , as a tradition for the outgoing vice presidents, as her husband stood behind her for a picture.

When asked what was next for her, Kamala Harris told her staff:“It is not my nature to go quietly into the night. So don't worry about that. I'll keep you posted.”

All is not well between the couple. Report has also suggested that Doug has also signed up for a big law firm which would require her travel between New York and San Francisco.

“Her target has flipped to her dead weight husband,” Dailymail quoted a source as saying. Also Read | Kamala Harris didn't lose the election so much as Donald Trump won

“But now that Harris has been defeated, she's reportedly looking to undergo a complete image overhaul to resuscitate her floundering political career maybe at the expense of Emhoff,” the report mentioned.

A source said,“Doug did Kamala no favours during the election. Frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade.”