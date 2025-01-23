Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt becomes focal point in ongoing tensions surrounding ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has become a focal point in ongoing tensions surrounding the ceasefire agreement, with key players disagreeing over the Palestinian Authority’s role in its management. While there are signs of continued repairs on the Palestinian side of the crossing, preparing for its reopening, rumors suggested that the Palestinian Authority would assume control over the crossing. This idea was quickly refuted by Israeli officials, who clarified that only passport stamping is managed by the Palestinian Authority, with the crossing still under Israeli military oversight.



Hamas leader Bassem Naim stated that the Rafah crossing would open on the seventh day of the ceasefire for the passage of humanitarian aid, the exit of the wounded, and limited travel. It would operate under Palestinian organization, with European supervision. However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office insisted that the Israeli army maintains control, particularly over security measures, and that any crossing would require Israeli approval.



The ceasefire agreement includes provisions for the opening of the Rafah crossing after seven days, facilitating the entry of aid and fuel, and enabling prisoner exchanges. The operation of the crossing is based on the 2005 agreement, which involved European monitors. Cairo has rejected any Israeli presence at the crossing, favoring European Union representatives instead. Additionally, the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza will follow the prisoner handover, with strict security protocols in place. As the parties move forward with the next phases of the ceasefire agreement, the reopening of Rafah and the management of humanitarian aid remain central issues, with the aim of stabilizing the region.

