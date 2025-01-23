Azerbaijani Team To Participate In Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2025
From January 24 to 26, the 40th World Cup in Snow Polo will kick
off in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Azernews
reports.
Azerbaijan will be represented by the "Land of Fire" team in the
competition.
"Land of Fire" team, participating in the tournament once again
under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the
Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, has previously won the World Cup
in snow polo in St. Moritz twice in 2022 and 2023.
During the competitions, the Azerbaijani pavilion will also be
active, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
Participants will have the opportunity to explore photo and
video materials from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's publication
"Azerbaijan: In the Magic of Nature" as well as various exhibitions
related to the ancient game of chovqan at the Azerbaijani
pavilion.
Various national brands from Azerbaijan will be showcased at the
pavilion, including "Xurcun," which offers traditional sweets,
"Meysəri," which preserves the history of ancient viticulture and
winemaking, and products from "MEYVİ" and "I Love Baku."
The State Tourism Agency will organize a virtual tour of
Azerbaijan's attractions for guests, while "AzerGold" CJSC will
present gold and silver coins.
