EU High Rep. To Visit Turkiye

1/23/2025 6:03:31 AM
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaya Kallas, announced that she will visit Turkiye tomorrow, Friday.
According to a press release, during this visit, Kallas is set to meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus, as well as representatives from civil society and non-governmental organizations.
The meetings will focus on EU-Turkish relations, as well as regional issues, particularly the situation in Syria, Gaza, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. (end)
