Relaxo Footwears Celebrates Republic Day With A Special Republic Day Weekend Offer Across The Nation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi 23rd January, 2025: As India gears up to celebrate the spirit of unity and progress this Republic Day, Relaxo Footwears, a name synonymous with quality and comfort, is marking the occasion with an exclusive Republic Day Weekend Offer. The three-day celebration, running from January 24th to January 26th, 2025, promises a rewarding shopping experience at Relaxo Exclusive Stores across Delhi and the country.



Designed to make the festivities even more special, the offer allows customers to enjoy ₹300 off on purchases of ₹1,999 and ₹500 off on purchases of ₹2,499. These discounts are applicable to Relaxo's signature brands, including Relaxo Hawaii, Sparx, Flite, Bahamas, Mary Jane, Boston, and Kids Fun.



Relaxo's Republic Day Weekend Offer is available at Relaxo's exclusive Stores, ensuring customers get the best experience and access to the latest collections. The offer applies only to fresh articles and is valid while stocks last, highlighting the limited-time opportunity to avail of these special discounts. Customers can visit their nearest Relaxo Exclusive Store from January 24th to 26th to make the most of this celebratory offer. With footwear designed to suit every style and need, Relaxo ensures that every stride is taken in comfort and confidence.





About Relaxo Footwears Limited



Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India, serving the nation since four decades, and is ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies. A Fortune 500 (India) company, synonymous with quality products & affordable prices, it manufactures slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes.



Its most popular brands – Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are each a leader in their space. Relaxo, an iconic brand synonymous with rubber slippers, is the most versatile footwear for all segments of society while Flite is a popular range of fashionable and semi- formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, dynamism and spirit of young India and offers sports shoes, sandals & slippers and the colourful range of Bahamas casual flip-flops exude the spirit of freedom, fun and modernity of youth. Having a pan India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a 400+ strong network of own retail outlets, with availability across major e commerce portals, large format stores and global markets.

