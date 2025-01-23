Starbella Spa Transforms Into Premier Medspa, Announces Expansion Across Metro Boston

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Framingham, Massachusetts, 23rd January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , StarBella, a trusted name in beauty and wellness, is proud to announce its transformation into a full-service MedSpa, offering an expanded range of cutting-edge services. This exciting evolution is the next step in StarBella's journey as a leader in beauty and wellness solutions, built on a foundation of exceptional results and loyal client support. With new fueling growth, StarBella is set to expand its reach across Metro Boston and beyond, bringing its trusted services to a wider audience.

From Local Spa to Comprehensive MedSpa

StarBella has earned a stellar reputation in Framingham for delivering remarkable results, particularly in body contouring and advanced beauty treatments. Now, as a comprehensive MedSpa, StarBella offers innovative services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients. These include:



Injectables: Botox/Dysport and lip fillers to enhance natural beauty.

Medical Weight Loss: GLP-1 treatments, including Terizapatide, for effective weight management. Advanced Wellness & Beauty: IV Vitamin Therapy, Ultraformer Skin Tightening, and EM Sculpt for holistic rejuvenation.

“At StarBella, we've always been driven by a passion for beauty and wellness,” said Estael Ornellas, founder of StarBella.“This transformation into a MedSpa is the result of years of hard work and the trust of our amazing clients. I'm thrilled to bring new services and expand our reach to more communities in the Boston area.”

Expansion Powered by Growth and Innovation

The recent outside private investment into StarBella underscores the growing demand for its trusted services. This funding will enable StarBella to establish multiple locations across Metro Boston, making its signature blend of luxury and results-driven treatments accessible to more clients. Despite its growth, StarBella remains committed to maintaining its personalized, community-focused approach that has defined its success.

The Visionary Behind StarBella: Estael Kamila Ornellas

StarBella's incredible journey is a reflection of its founder, Estael Kamila Ornellas. Beginning her career in 2012 at Portugal's renowned esthetics clinic (CEN), Estael honed her craft by blending European, Brazilian, and U.S. techniques. Her expertise has made StarBella's treatments truly unique, with clients frequently praising the unmatched results, particularly in body contouring and post-surgical care.

“My passion for esthetics has always been about helping people look and feel their best,” said Ornellas.“It's been an incredible journey, and I'm so grateful to our clients who have supported us every step of the way.”

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Clients

StarBella's success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of its clients. As the MedSpa embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains deeply grateful to the community that has embraced its vision.

Explore the New StarBella Experience

StarBella invites everyone to discover the expanded range of MedSpa services and experience the difference that has set it apart. To learn more or book a consultation, visit .

About StarBella

StarBella is a premier MedSpa based in Framingham, MA, offering advanced beauty and wellness treatments. Founded by Estael Ornellas, StarBella combines European, Brazilian, and U.S. techniques to deliver exceptional results. With plans to expand across Metro Boston, StarBella is committed to providing trusted, personalized services that enhance beauty and confidence.

Get in touch via email support or give us a call.



Website: contact/

Phone: (774) 707-6215 Address: 855 Worcester Rd Suite 15BC, Framingham, MA 01702