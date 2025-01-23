Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Bioplastics market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The bioplastics market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $10.84 billion in 2024 to $12.79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental concerns, government regulations, rise in oil prices, changing consumer preferences for eco-friendly products, increased demand for sustainable packaging.

The bioplastics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.11 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising food and beverage industry, growing automotive sector, global trade agreements, expansion in emerging markets. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced feedstock sourcing, bio-based materials for durables, industry collaboration, carbon neutrality focus.

The global market for bioplastics is anticipated to witness growth driven by heightened awareness of the environmental impact of traditional plastics. Worldwide, there is a growing recognition of the detrimental effects of plastic manufacturing and disposal on the environment. A study conducted by Pew Charitable Trusts and SYSTEMIQ, Ltd. projects a nearly threefold increase in the annual influx of plastic waste into the oceans by 2040, reaching 29 million metric tons if not addressed. This escalating pollution concern underscores the imperative for consumers to prioritize sustainability. Notably, a 2022 Ipsos Global Survey on Attitudes towards Single Use Plastics revealed that 83% of urban Indians advocate for a complete ban on single-use plastics. Consequently, the heightened awareness is expected to steer customers towards bioplastics, thereby propelling the bioplastics market.

The rising utilization of bioplastics in packaging is poised to drive the expansion of the bioplastic market. Companies operating in the bioplastics market are directing their investments towards environmentally friendly initiatives. Major players in the bioplastic market are focusing on the development of innovative bioplastics, particularly PHA biopolymers, to boost their revenues.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bioplastics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bioplastics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the bioplastics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Biodegradable; Non-Biodegradable

2) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

3) By Application: Rigid Packaging; Flexible Packaging; Textile; Agriculture and Horticulture; Consumer Goods; Automotive; Electronics; Building and Construction; Other Applications

1) By Biodegradable: Starch-Based Bioplastics; Polylactic Acid (PLA); Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA); Cellulose-Based Bioplastics

2) By Non-Biodegradable: Bio-Based Polyethylene (Bio-PE); Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET); Bio-Based Polypropylene (Bio-PP); Bio-Based Nylon

Key Companies Profiled: BASF SE; Corbion NV; Danimer Scientific Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation; Novamont S.p.A.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

