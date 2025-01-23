Baku, Tehran Sign Strategic Cooperation Plan For Astara Terminal
Nazrin Abdul
Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), Rovshan Rustamov,
met with the head of Iranian Railways, Jabbar Ali Zakeri Sardrudi,
as part of the latest meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran
Intergovernmental Joint Commission held in Tehran,
Azernews reports, citing ADY.
It was reported that the railway officials discussed the
expansion of the cargo terminal in Astara, Iran, and the ongoing
work at the terminal.
It was noted that the Astara terminals in both Azerbaijan and
Iran facilitate faster and more efficient handling of increased
cargo volumes along the North-South corridor, enhance the strategic
potential of the corridor, and strengthen the transport
infrastructure of both countries, thus promoting regional
trade.
During the meeting, ADY and Iranian Railways signed a "Strategic
Cooperation Plan" for the construction and operation of the Astara
terminal.
The document includes the approval of the Astara terminal's
Master Plan based on the railway section of the Protocol from the
16th Intergovernmental Joint Commission, signed between Azerbaijan
and the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 22, 2025. It also
outlines the completion of construction by the end of this year,
final investment recognitions, and other related matters.
