1899 -- British Agent in the Arabian Gulf, General Malcolm Meade signed a protectorate treaty with State of Kuwait Mubarak Al-Sabah, better known as Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

1923 -- The first Public Library opened in State of Kuwait. Sheikh Yusuf bin Essa called for its establishment.

2001 -- Beit Dickson (Dickson's house), affiliated to the Kuwait National Council for Culture, Art and Letters (NCCAL), opened for the public. Beit Dickson was headquarters of British political agents for many decades. In 1929 the house was occupied by Lieutenant Colonel Harold Dickson and his wife Violet, and was named after them.

2013 -- The National Assembly approved a bill about public shareholding companies.

2022 -- Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), an affiliate of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), announced the first offshore gas and condensers discovery in Indonesia. (end)

