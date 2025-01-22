Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Leveraging Filion As Key Asset

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) is poised amid a favorable forecast for the in 2025, with prices expected to climb significantly.“As demand for continues to grow, Torr Metals' strategic focus on exploration and resource expansion aligns with market dynamics,” reads a recent article.“Torr Metals' flagship Filion Gold Project in Ontario has shown significant potential, with surface sampling and geophysical surveys confirming the presence of multiple extensive gold zones that have never been drilled adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11. In 2024, the company completed critical ground geophysical surveys intended to identify prime drill targets. Heading into 2025, Torr Metals plans to launch a maiden phase 1 drill program based on pending results, aiming to be the first to test the new discovery potential of the Filion Project. By prioritizing exploration efficiency and cost management, the company is positioning Filion as a cornerstone asset.”

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information about the company, please visit .

