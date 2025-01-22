Jaishankar's Response To Attack On Indian Consulate In San Francisco: 'Very Serious Matter, We Expect...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) External Affairs S Jaishankar called the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco in 2023 a "very serious matter". While speaking to the press in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time), Jaishankar said India expects accountability for the incident and those responsible to be held accountable.

"The arson attack on our consulate in San Francisco is a very, very serious matter, and it is something for which we expect accountability. We would like to see that people who did it are held responsible," Jaishankar said at a press in Washington DC.

Jaishankar told the press that he had a brief discussion on Bangladesh with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio but didn't share any further details at the presser. "We had a brief discussion on Bangladesh...I don't think it's appropriate. I get into more details," he said.

Attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

A group of assailants attacked the Consulate General of India in San Francisco on March 19, 2023. They committed criminal trespass, damaging public property, and attacking officials of the Consulate.

Before this attack, on the same day, some attackers attempted to set the Consulate building on fire by sprinkling inflammable substances early in the morning.

A video surfaced on social media in which suspected pro-Khalistani protesters were seen gathering outside the Indian consulate in San Francisco, shouting slogans and heckling staff as they abandoned the diplomatic mission.

Shortly after three months, a group of Khalistan extremists again tried to set the Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire.

The local San Francisco police department , special diplomatic security personnel, and state and federal authorities were notified and they launched a probe into the July incident thereafter. The incident was strongly condemned by the US, which called it a "criminal offence".