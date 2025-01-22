PSG Come From Behind To Beat Man City 4-2 In Champions League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain produced a stunning second-half fightback as they recovered from two goals down to beat Manchester City 4-2 in a thriller on Wednesday, a result which leaves Pep Guardiola's side still at risk of an early exit.

All the goals came in the second half on a wet night at the Parc des Princes, with Jack Grealish and Erling scoring to put City firmly in control.

However, Ousmane Dembele pulled one back and Bradley Barcola brought PSG level by the hour mark, before Joao Neves headed the French champions in front and Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the win at the death after a long VAR check.

Both of these powerful clubs came into their penultimate game in the league phase in Paris in trouble, with 24th-placed City occupying the last qualifying spot in the 36-team standings on eight points, and PSG one point behind them in 26th.

City knew a win here would probably guarantee them a spot in next month's play-offs while landing a damaging blow to PSG, semi-finalists last season.

Instead it is PSG who move to 10 points, a tally which may now be enough to progress, while Guardiola's team drop out of the qualifying spots with just one game to come.

However, a win at home to Club Brugge next Wednesday should suffice as it would take them above the Belgian side in the standings.

This match saw City coach Guardiola, who led his side to Champions League glory in 2023, pit his wits against PSG's Luis Enrique, his close friend and former team-mate at Barcelona.

The Premier League champions were seeking to continue a recent revival which had seen them win four and draw one of their last five matches after a run of one victory in 13 at the end of 2024.

City played with Matheus Nunes at right-back up against Bradley Barcola, the PSG left-winger who has found form again at the right time following the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli to threaten his position in the team.

Ineligible for this game, the Georgian winger was in the stands along with City's injured Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, as well as the likes of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and French NBA star Victor Wembanyama.