GRAY SETS DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Earnings Call Information

Gray will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-800-285-6670. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at . The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-888-556-3470 Passcode: 898476# until March 27, 2025.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN), is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit .

Gray Contacts:

Jeffrey R. Gignac, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333