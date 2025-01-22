Court Arrests Former Commander Of Anna Of Kyiv Brigade, Bail Set At UAH 90M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has ordered pretrial detention for the former commander of the 155th Anna of Kyiv Brigade, Dmitro Ryiumshyn, for 60 days with the alternative of a UAH 90 million bail.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by Suspilne .

According to the suspect's lawyer, Bohdan Zabara, the defense intends to file an appeal against the court's decision.

The day before, the Pechersk court began selecting a preventive measure for Riumshyn, who is suspected of mass cases of desertion by under his command.

The court decided to hold the hearings in a closed session, as requested by the prosecution, although the defense lawyers, due to the high-profile nature of the case, wanted the process to be open.

Riumshyn himself stated that he promptly informed law enforcement authorities about instances of desertion when they occurred. According to the former commander, he could only report with delays due to objective reasons.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 20, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation detained the former commander of the 155th Anna of Kyiv Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who allowed mass desertion by his subordinates.