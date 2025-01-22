Martin Guitar And Billy Strings Team Up For Signature D-28 And X Series Models

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joining other new releases from Martin, including the refreshed Standard Series , D-3 Millionth milestone acoustics, and more, these guitars are crafted to capture the distinctive sound, style, and electrifying of GRAMMY®-winning artist Billy Strings . They represent a collaboration that combines Martin's unparalleled craftsmanship with the innovative artistry of a who transcends genre while honoring bluegrass traditions.

"If you think of just the word 'guitar,' I think of a Martin D-28," says Billy. "Some people might think of a Stratocaster or a Les Paul, but to me, it's just so American-it's like baseball or something.

"They all have this overall thing that is 'the Martin sound,' and that is the sound that has captivated bluegrass guitarists for as long as it's been around-and every other genre as well. But specifically, these Dreadnought guitars for bluegrass music-you gotta have one."

These instruments and more will be on display at The 2025 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, through Saturday, January 25.

D-28 BILLY STRINGS

Inspired by Billy's prized 1940 D-28, the Martin D-28 Billy Strings brings a modern twist to a classic pre-war design, incorporating features tailored to Billy's electrifying playing style.

This signature Dreadnought showcases a unique 25" scale length, reducing string tension for fast, intricate playing and expressive bends-perfectly suited for Billy's rapid-fire licks. With a custom nut width that's slightly wider than his pre-war Martin and a modified low oval satin neck, it offers enhanced comfort and speed, ideal for players who crave agility up and down the neck.

The solid East Indian rosewood back and sides and spruce top deliver a full, resonant tone with rich bass, while the bold herringbone trim, antique toner, and antique white binding add vintage flair. Nickel enclosed gear tuners, exclusive to Martin, and an ebony fingerboard with abalone diamond and square inlay round out the guitar's looks and performance.

It's an ideal balance of traditional craftsmanship and modern playability, much like Billy's genre-defying style. Both signature models feature a custom paper label with his pre-printed signature and graphic.

D-X2E BILLY STRINGS

The Martin D-X2E Billy Strings takes inspiration from Billy's love for his pre-war D-28 while offering a more accessible option for fans and players alike.

It features the same unique 25" scale length and custom nut width as its high-end counterpart, making it easier to play fast, intricate lines while maintaining a comfortable feel. Built with durable Brazilian rosewood-patterned HPL back and sides and a solid spruce top, this Dreadnought delivers a powerful, booming tone that's perfect for both traditional and modern acoustic styles.

Nickel open gear tuners, an ebony fingerboard with faux abalone inlay, and a style 28 rosette add a classic touch, while Martin E1 electronics and a built-in tuner ensure it's ready for the stage. Complete with a hemp softshell case, the D-X2E Billy Strings is a rugged, reliable instrument that reflects his passion for pushing boundaries and blending genres.

"There's so many kids out there that really want to learn how to pick, and they need access to a good instrument that they don't have to take out a loan for," says Billy. "That was important to me-to make sure that there was a guitar that people could get their hands on.

"To have a Martin that you can actually acquire and learn how to pick on... I mean, that's like the first one I got, and it's great. It's a fully badass guitar."

For more information about these and other Martin releases, visit martinguitar .

ABOUT BILLY STRINGS

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Billy Strings is known as one of music's most compelling artists. In the midst of yet another landmark year, Strings released his acclaimed new album, Highway Prayers, this past fall on Reprise Records. Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller), the record debuted at #1 on Billboard's all-genre Top Album Sales chart-the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across genres. Continuing to receive overwhelming praise, GQ calls Strings "the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades," while Pitchfork declared, "the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre."

The new project follows Strings' first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums chart this past summer and is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards®. Since his 2017 debut, Strings has also been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022, and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards, and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, among several other accolades. Known for his electric live shows, Strings has performed countless sold-out dates worldwide and will continue his extensive headline tour through this spring, including upcoming stops in Nashville, Denver, Asheville, Atlanta, Lexington, and more.

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.®

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it... for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar .

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.