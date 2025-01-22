Ship Gulf Coast Celebrates USPS's 2025 Love Series Forever Stamp Featuring Keith Haring's Iconic Artwork

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ship Gulf Coast, a trusted leader in mail, packing, shipping, and office services in Riverview, Florida , proudly celebrates the United States Postal Service's (USPS) release of the 2025 Love Series Forever Stamp. This year's stamp showcases a 1985 untitled drawing by renowned artist Keith Haring, featuring two figures reaching toward a radiant red heart, symbolizing love and connection.

As a proud USPS partner, Ship Gulf Coast is excited to bring this special stamp to its customers. The 2025 Love Series Forever Stamp is now available for purchase at Ship Gulf Coast, offering an artistic and heartfelt way to enhance personal and business correspondence. Keith Haring's iconic work makes this stamp a timeless representation of love, ideal for adding a meaningful touch to letters and packages.

“We're honored to offer our customers such a unique piece of art history through the USPS Love Series Forever Stamp,” said Jimmy Lynch, owner of Ship Gulf Coast.“Keith Haring's artwork reminds us of the importance of love and connection, which aligns perfectly with what we strive to do every day-help people stay connected through our reliable mailing and shipping services.”

In addition to the latest USPS stamps, Ship Gulf Coast continues to provide comprehensive mailing and shipping solutions in Riverview, FL to meet diverse customer needs. Their services include secure mailbox rentals with package acceptance from all carriers, professional packing to ensure items are protected during transit, reliable domestic and international shipping with rate comparisons from top carriers, and expert notary services for important document needs. Ship Gulf Coast also offers fingerprinting services, supporting employment background checks, licensing requirements, and other professional needs.

Customers can learn more about the 2025 Love Series Forever Stamp and Ship Gulf Coast's services by visiting their location at 11232 Boyette Rd., Riverview, FL 33569, or by calling (813) 741-9600. Ship Gulf Coast is committed to delivering exceptional service and making mailing and shipping a seamless experience for the Riverview community.

Ship Gulf Coast is dedicated to providing outstanding mail, packing, shipping, and office services to the Riverview community. Their mission is to offer a convenient and reliable one-stop destination for all logistical and office needs, with a focus on excellent customer service and dependable solutions. Find out more online at .

